BRIEF-Cybermate Infotek to consider re-appointment of P.C. Pantulu as MD, CEO
* Says to consider re-appointment of P.C. Pantulu as MD and CEO of company for a period of one year Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZzjl9) Further company coverage:
Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-May 31 * Castor seed future June-September contracts moved down further due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,062.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,087.50 per quintal. Castor seed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,130.00 3,270.00 High 3,170.00 3,290.00 Low 3,107.00 3,220.00 Close 3,122.00 3,249.00 Previous close 3,150.00 3,288.00
May 19 India's Tata Power Co Ltd on Friday reported a fourth-quarter adjusted profit that missed analysts' estimates, as lower recovery on the cost of fuel at one of its major power plants and higher fuel costs hurt margins.