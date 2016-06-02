Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 02 * Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,94,000-0,95,000 versus 0,94,000-0,95,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,575-0,612 versus 0,575-0,617 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,263.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 3,258.00 Previous close 3,130.00 3,260.00