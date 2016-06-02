Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-June 02 * Castor seed future June-September contracts were nearly steady due to alternate bouts of buying and selling. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,047.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,060.00 per quintal. Castor seed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,133.00 3,263.00 High 3,133.00 3,275.00 Low 3,128.00 3,255.00 Close 3,129.00 3,261.00 Previous close 3,130.00 3,260.00