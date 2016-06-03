MEDIA-India's InterGlobe Aviation likely to hire former staff to set up regional operations - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 03 * Castor seed future September contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,87,000-0,88,000 versus 0,94,000-0,95,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,575-0,612 versus 0,575-0,612 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,272.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 3,282.00 Previous close 3,129.00 3,261.00
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
May 15 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 72 bids for 238.31 billion rupees ($3.71 billion) at its three-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupee