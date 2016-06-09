BRIEF-India's Motherson Sumi Systems recommends 1:2 bonus share issue
* Says recommended a dividend of INR 2 per equity share Source text: http://bit.ly/2qzwJkD Further company coverage:
Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-June 09 * Castor seed future September contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,100.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,070.00 per quintal. Castor seed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open n.q. 3,294.00 High n.q. 3,310.00 Low n.q. 3,245.00 Close n.q. 3,266.00 Previous close 3,160.00 3,295.00
Indicative market rates Call Money 06.20-06.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR --.-- pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct 14 DAY 06.39 pct 1 MONTH 06.46 pct 3 MONTH 06.56 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.862 pct(12