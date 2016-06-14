Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 14 * Castor seed future September contract moved down in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,64,000-0,65,000 versus 0,64,000-0,65,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,580-0,615 versus 0,590-0,625 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,265.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 3,251.00 Previous close 3,137.50 3,272.00