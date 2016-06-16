Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 16 * Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,64,000-0,65,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,590-0,605 versus 0,575-0,618 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,257.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 3,254.00 Previous close 3,137.50 3,259.00
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
May 17 Gold prices hit a two-week high on Wednesday as Asian stocks slipped and the dollar was pressured after underwhelming U.S. housing data and reports that U.S. President Donald Trump sought an end to an FBI probe into his former security adviser. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had climbed 0.5 percent to $1,242.92 per ounce by 0059 GMT, after earlier touching its strongest since May 3 at $1,244.70. It rose about 0.5 percent on Tuesday in its biggest one-day p