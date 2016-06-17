BRIEF-Clariant Chemicals India recommends dividend of 25 Rupees per share
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 17 * Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,49,000-0,50,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,580-0,620 versus 0,590-0,605 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,215.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 3,223.00 Previous close 3,137.50 3,226.00
May 23 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE514E14LU2 EXIM 62D 24-May-17 99.9832 6.1330 1 50 99.9832