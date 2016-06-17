Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 17 *Castor seed future September contract eased due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,075.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,055.00 per quintal. Castor seed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open n.q. 3,215.00 High n.q. 3,231.00 Low n.q. 3,215.00 Close n.q. 3,221.00 Previous close 3,137.50 3,226.00