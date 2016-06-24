Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 24
* Castor seed future September contract improved in the early trades due to
speculative buying.
Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag:
0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,590-0,635 versus 0,590-0,633 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract Sept. Contract
Today's open n.q. 3,300.00
At 1215 local time n.q. 3,308.00
Previous close 3,137.50 3,282.00