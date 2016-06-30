Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 30 * Castor seed future September contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,48,000-0,49,000 versus 0,54,000-0,55,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,610-0,661 versus 0,610-0,660 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,335.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 3,355.00 Previous close 3,137.50 3,338.00