Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-July 05
* Castor seed future September contract improved in the early trades due to
speculative buying.
Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag:
0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,39,000-0,40,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,605-0,650 versus 0,610-0,651 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Sept. Contract
Today's open 3,330.00
At 1210 local time 3,349.00
Previous close 3,336.00