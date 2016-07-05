Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-July 05 * Castor seed future September contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,39,000-0,40,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,605-0,650 versus 0,610-0,651 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,330.00 At 1210 local time 3,349.00 Previous close 3,336.00