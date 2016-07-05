Rajkot Castor seeds Futures close-July 05
*Castor seed future September contract fluctuated both ways and ended nearly
steady due to alternate bouts of buying and selling.
Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,172.50 per quintal compared to the previous
closing price of 3,200.00 per quintal.
Castor seed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Sept. Contract
Open 3,330.00
High 3,370.00
Low 3,310.00
Close 3,337.00
Previous close 3,336.00
