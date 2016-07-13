Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-July 13 * Castor seed future September contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,613-0,635 versus 0,600-0,641 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,395.00 At 1210 local time 3,383.00 Previous close 3,375.00