BRIEF-RPP Infra Projects gets order worth about 330 mln rupees
* Says RPP Infra Projects Ltd bags order of Tstransco worth approx INR 330 million
Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-July 13 * Castor seed future September contract improved due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,225.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,175.00 per quintal. Castor seed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,395.00 High 3,415.00 Low 3,360.00 Close 3,398.00 Previous close 3,375.00
* Says RPP Infra Projects Ltd bags order of Tstransco worth approx INR 330 million
LONDON, May 17 All-rounder Chris Woakes is fit and raring to resume his England commitments after an enriching maiden stint in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 tournament, the 28-year-old has said.