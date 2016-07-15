Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-July 15 * Castor seed future September contract gained in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,625-0,672 versus 0,615-0,655 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,460.00 At 1210 local time 3,465.00 Previous close 3,446.00