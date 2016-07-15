Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-July 15
* Castor seed future September contract gained in the early trades due to
speculative buying.
Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag:
0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,625-0,672 versus 0,615-0,655 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Sept. Contract
Today's open 3,460.00
At 1210 local time 3,465.00
Previous close 3,446.00