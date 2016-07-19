Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-July 19 * Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,635-0,671 versus 0,630-0,680 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,570.00 At 1210 local time 3,547.00 Previous close 3,571.00