Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-July 22 * Castor seed future September contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,650-0,688 versus 0,650-0,695 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,574.00 At 1210 local time 3,592.00 Previous close 3,565.00