Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-August 05 * Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,650-0,695 versus 0,665-0,696 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,640.00 At 1210 local time 3,628.00 Previous close 3,637.00