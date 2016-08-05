Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-August 05
* Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to
profit selling from bull operators.
Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag:
0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,650-0,695 versus 0,665-0,696 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Sept. Contract
Today's open 3,640.00
At 1210 local time 3,628.00
Previous close 3,637.00