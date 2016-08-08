Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-August 08 * Castor seed future September contract moved down due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,425.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,450.00 per quintal. Castor seed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,600.00 High 3,605.00 Low 3,577.00 Close 3,577.00 Previous close 3,618.00