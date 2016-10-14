Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-October 14 * Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,685-0,734 versus 0,680-0,735 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,935.00 At 1230 local time 3,924.00 Previous close 3,930.00