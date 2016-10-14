BUZZ-Natco Pharma climbs on raise in foreign investment limit
** Shares of Natco Pharma Ltd rise as much as 3.07 pct to 963 rupees, highest since April 20
Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-October 14 * Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,685-0,734 versus 0,680-0,735 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,935.00 At 1230 local time 3,924.00 Previous close 3,930.00
May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd