BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-October 17 * Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying enquiries. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,680-0,735 versus 0,685-0,734 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,915.00 At 1210 local time 3,911.00 Previous close 3,922.00
May 15 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from May 01 to May 05, 2017 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward cancellation cancellation ------------------------------