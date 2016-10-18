UPDATE 1-Adani defers Australian coal project investment decision
* State government looks to spur new mines, gas fields (Adds state premier comment, project details)
Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-October 18 * Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,680-0,730 versus 0,680-0,735 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,890.00 At 1210 local time 3,878.00 Previous close 3,886.00
* State government looks to spur new mines, gas fields (Adds state premier comment, project details)
(Changed RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Apr 24 to Apr 28 to May 01 to May 05) May 15 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from May 01 to May 05, 2017 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward