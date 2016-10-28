Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-October 28 * Castor seed future December contract moved in a narrow range and ended firm due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,625.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,625.00 per quintal. Castor seed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Open 3,887.00 High 3,890.00 Low 3,882.00 Close 3,888.00 Previous close 3,883.00