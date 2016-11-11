Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-November 11 * Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,00,000-0,00,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,000-0,000 versus 0,680-0,730 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,825.00 At 1200 local time 3,822.00 Previous close 3,807.00 ****Arrivals at spot markets ( Market Yards) not recorded as all mandis are closed due to payment problems following ban on 500-1000 rupee currency notes.