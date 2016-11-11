Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-November 11 * Castor seed future December contract firmed up due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 0,000.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,625.00 per quintal. Castor seed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Open 3,825.00 High 3,825.00 Low 3,822.00 Close 3,825.00 Previous close 3,807.00 ***Spot prices are not quoted as all market yards were closed due to payment confusions following ban on 500-1000 rupee currency notes.