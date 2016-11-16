Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 16
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
2. Sesame oil dropped further due to supply pressure.
3. Castor oil firmed up due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,831 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,825
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,900 0,905 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,620 1,660
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 638 638 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 668 668 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,425 1,500 2,255-2,260 2,375-2,380
Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,765 1,150-1,155 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,775 1,170-1,175 1,160-1,165
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,485-1,490 1,515-1,520
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,505-1,510 1,535-1,540
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,525-1,530 1,555-1,560
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,720 1,750
Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 2,475-2,480 2,600-2,605
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,200-22,300 22,200-22,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.