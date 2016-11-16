Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 16 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2. Sesame oil dropped further due to supply pressure. 3. Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,831 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,825 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,900 0,905 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,620 1,660 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 638 638 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 668 668 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,425 1,500 2,255-2,260 2,375-2,380 Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,765 1,150-1,155 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,775 1,170-1,175 1,160-1,165 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,485-1,490 1,515-1,520 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,505-1,510 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,525-1,530 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,720 1,750 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,475-2,480 2,600-2,605 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,200-22,300 22,200-22,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.