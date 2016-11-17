Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-November 17 * No transaction takes place till 12.10 at the Castor seed future December contract. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,00,000-0,00,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,000-0,000 versus 0,680-0,730 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1210 local time n.q. Previous close 3,850.00 ****Arrivals at spot markets ( Market Yards) not recorded as all mandis are closed due to payment problems following ban on 500-1000 rupee currency notes.