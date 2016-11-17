BRIEF-India's Pincon Spirit March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 151.3 million rupees versus profit 72 million rupees year ago
Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-November 17 * Castor seeds future December contract firmed up due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 0,000.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,625.00 per quintal. Castor seed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Open 3,855.00 High 3,885.00 Low 3,825.00 Close 3,859.00 Previous close 3,850.00 ***Spot prices are not quoted as all market yards were closed due to payment confusions following ban on 500-1000 rupee currency notes.
* March quarter net profit 2 million rupees versus loss 8.4 million rupees year ago