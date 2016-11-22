UPDATE 2-Dr Reddy's says U.S. drug approvals hard to get after "bad" year
* Q4 North America sales down 19 percent (Adds management comments from conference call)
Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-November 22 * Castor seeds future December contract eased due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,650.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,662.50 per quintal. Castor seed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Open 3,860.00 High 3,890.00 Low 3,830.00 Close 3,870.00 Previous close 3,880.00
* Q4 North America sales down 19 percent (Adds management comments from conference call)
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA