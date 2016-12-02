Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-December 02 * No transaction takes place till 12.20 at the Castor seed future December contract. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,700-0,750 versus 0,700-0,753 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1220 local time n.q. Previous close 3,915.00