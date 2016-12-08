Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-December 08
* No transaction takes place till 12.20 at the Castor seed future December
contract.
Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag:
0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,701-0,750 versus 0,705-0,755 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract
Today's open n.q.
At 1220 local time n.q.
Previous close 3,915.00