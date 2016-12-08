BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-December 08 * No transactions took place at castor seed future market. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,737.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,750.00 per quintal. Castor seed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close 3,915.00
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
Karachi, May 18 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $17 million to $15,896 million in the week ending May 12, compared to $15,913 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) May 12 Held by the State $15,895.9 $15,921.5 mln -0.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,782.7 mln $4,979.0 mln -1.9 commercial