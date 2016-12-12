BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qJmuuS) Further company coverage:
Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-December 12 * No transaction takes place till 12.20 at the Castor seed future December contract. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,03,000-0,04,000 versus 0,09,000-0,10,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,700-0,745 versus 0,700-0,750 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1220 local time n.q. Previous close 3,915.00
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qJmuuS) Further company coverage:
* March quarter profit 21.9 million rupees versus 61.1 million rupees year ago