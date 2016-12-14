WRAPUP 11-Researchers see possible North Korea link to global cyber attack
* Less than $70,000 paid out by computer users to regain access
Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-December 14 * No transaction takes place till 12.20 at the Castor seed future December contract. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,08,000-0,09,000 versus 0,09,000-0,10,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,700-0,745 versus 0,701-0,750 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1220 local time n.q. Previous close 3,915.00
* Less than $70,000 paid out by computer users to regain access
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 15 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. 4. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,81