BRIEF-India's Wires & Fabriks SA posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 10 million rupees versus profit 3 million rupees year ago
Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-December 22 * No transactions took place at castor seed future market. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,600.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,612.50 per quintal. Castor seed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close 3,915.00
* Says MoU for exploring - dispensing and marketing of LNG including the L-CNG at GGL CNG stations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: