BRIEF-India's Ashiana Ispat March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 8.8 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago
Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-December 26 * No transactions took place at castor seed future market. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,612.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,612.50 per quintal. Castor seed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close 3,915.00
* March quarter net profit 177.5 million rupees versus profit 47.2 million rupees year ago