ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-December 28 * No transaction takes place till 12.10 at the Castor seed future December contract. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,680-0,728 versus 0,675-0,725 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1210 local time n.q. Previous close 3,915.00
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 30 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. 4. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Ma