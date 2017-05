Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-January 02 * Castor seed future market is closed as Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has not granted permission for new contract. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,680-0,740 versus 0,680-0,735 previous