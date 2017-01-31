BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 30 *** Rajkot Commodity Exchange has stopped quoting spot prices of castor seeds as SEBI has not granted permission for castor seeds future.
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage: