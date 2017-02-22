India's BHEL Q4 profit falls 57 pct, misses estimates
May 29 State-run power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd reported a 57 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, missing analysts' estimates.
Castor seeds Spot prices –February 22 Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,39,000-0,40,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,703-0,755 versus 0,710-0,765 previous
May 29 Bajaj Finance Ltd: * Allots NCDs worth 2.25 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: