BRIEF-ONGC chairman says has asked government to review gas prices
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
Castor seeds Spot prices –February 23 Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,700-0,755 versus 0,703-0,755 previous
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18