BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves issue of NCDs worth 11 bln rupees

* Says approves issue of NCDs worth 11 billion rupees Source text: [Piramal Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Committee meeting Issue of privately placed secured Non-Convertible Debentures upto Rs.600 crores with an option to retain over-subscription of Rs.500 crores, aggregating the total issue size to Rs.1,100 crores.] Further company coverage: