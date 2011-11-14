Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday.

* * *

FOOD GRAINS & PULSES

* Wheat prices improved further due to buying support from flour mills.

* Tuar prices moved up due to low arrivals.

* Jowar prices dropped further due to increased supply.

Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags:

Delivery Auction price Previous price

FOOD GRAIN

Wheat Lokwan 2,530 214-238 214-240

Wheat Tukda 3,120 211-259 212-262

Jowar White 530 175-286 163-326

Bajra 210 160-228 169-256

PULSES

Gram 380 613-715 590-693

Udid 725 381-735 400-732

Moong 150 700-950 605-935

Tuar 50 340-568 358-581

Maize 15 185-238 191-235

Vaal Deshi 80 440-590 445-601

Choli 30 470-1,100 395-1,063

Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:

Today's Price Previous close

FOOD GRAINS

Wheat Mill quality 1,150-1,160 1,130-1,140

Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,350-1,375

Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,450-1,475

Bajra 1,020-1,030 1,020-1,030

Jowar 1,425-1,450 1,475-1,500

PULSES

Gram 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600

Gram dal 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500

Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,425 3,400-3,425

Tuar 3,050-3,100 2,950-3,000

Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300

Moong 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400

Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300

Udid 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850

RICE

IR-8 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850

Parimal 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900

Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100

Basmati Medium 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600

Basmati Best 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100