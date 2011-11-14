Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved further due to buying support from flour mills.
* Tuar prices moved up due to low arrivals.
* Jowar prices dropped further due to increased supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 2,530 214-238 214-240
Wheat Tukda 3,120 211-259 212-262
Jowar White 530 175-286 163-326
Bajra 210 160-228 169-256
PULSES
Gram 380 613-715 590-693
Udid 725 381-735 400-732
Moong 150 700-950 605-935
Tuar 50 340-568 358-581
Maize 15 185-238 191-235
Vaal Deshi 80 440-590 445-601
Choli 30 470-1,100 395-1,063
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,150-1,160 1,130-1,140
Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,350-1,375
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,450-1,475
Bajra 1,020-1,030 1,020-1,030
Jowar 1,425-1,450 1,475-1,500
PULSES
Gram 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
Gram dal 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,425 3,400-3,425
Tuar 3,050-3,100 2,950-3,000
Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Moong 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850
RICE
IR-8 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
Parimal 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Basmati Medium 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Basmati Best 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100