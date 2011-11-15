Nov. 15 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday.

* * *

FOOD GRAINS & PULSES

* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved further due to short supply.

* Moong prices moved up due to low arrivals.

* Rice prices dropped due to poor retail demand.

Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags:

Delivery Auction price Previous price

FOOD GRAIN

Wheat Lokwan 2,480 213-238 214-238

Wheat Tukda 2,899 212-260 211-259

Jowar White 445 168-324 175-286

Bajra 250 164-226 160-228

PULSES

Gram 280 615-721 613-715

Udid 650 385-730 381-735

Moong 100 500-900 700-950

Tuar 60 370-590 340-568

Maize 5 180-220 185-238

Vaal Deshi 60 430-550 440-590

Choli 25 500-1,110 470-1,100

Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:

Today's Price Previous close

FOOD GRAINS

Wheat Mill quality 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160

Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400

Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500

Bajra 1,020-1,030 1,020-1,030

Jowar 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450

PULSES

Gram 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600

Gram dal 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500

Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,425 3,400-3,425

Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,050-3,100

Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,200-5,300

Moong 4,450-4,500 4,350-4,400

Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300

Udid 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850

RICE

IR-8 1,750-1,800 1,800-1,850

Parimal 1,800-1,850 1,850-1,900

Punjab Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,050-2,100

Basmati Medium 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600

Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 6,000-6,100