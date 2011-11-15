湯森路透與華爾街聊天服務公司Symphony締結夥伴關係
路透6月13日 - 湯森路透已與有華爾街背景的聊天服務公司Symphony Communication Services結盟，使用戶可順暢地聊天和分享數據，締造出一個更加與彭博難分伯仲的競爭對手。
Nov. 15 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved further due to short supply.
* Moong prices moved up due to low arrivals.
* Rice prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 2,480 213-238 214-238
Wheat Tukda 2,899 212-260 211-259
Jowar White 445 168-324 175-286
Bajra 250 164-226 160-228
PULSES
Gram 280 615-721 613-715
Udid 650 385-730 381-735
Moong 100 500-900 700-950
Tuar 60 370-590 340-568
Maize 5 180-220 185-238
Vaal Deshi 60 430-550 440-590
Choli 25 500-1,110 470-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,020-1,030 1,020-1,030
Jowar 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450
PULSES
Gram 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
Gram dal 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,425 3,400-3,425
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,050-3,100
Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,200-5,300
Moong 4,450-4,500 4,350-4,400
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850
RICE
IR-8 1,750-1,800 1,800-1,850
Parimal 1,800-1,850 1,850-1,900
Punjab Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,050-2,100
Basmati Medium 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 6,000-6,100
路透6月13日 - 湯森路透已與有華爾街背景的聊天服務公司Symphony Communication Services結盟，使用戶可順暢地聊天和分享數據，締造出一個更加與彭博難分伯仲的競爭對手。
MANILA, June 14 China's iron ore futures tumbled to their weakest level in almost seven months on Wednesday, underlining concerns over surplus supply that has pulled down spot prices to their lowest in a year.