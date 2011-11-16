BRIEF-Container Corporation of India says land at ICD/Tughlakabad does not belong to DDA
* Container Corporation of India clarifies on news item regarding Tughlakabad ICD
Nov. 16 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Tuar prices improved due to thin supply.
* Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 2,680 211-238 213-238
Wheat Tukda 3,260 211-258 212-260
Jowar White 320 220-300 168-324
Bajra 150 175-230 164-226
PULSES
Gram 210 610-711 615-721
Udid 750 391-715 385-730
Moong 150 550-1,000 500-900
Tuar 50 400-610 370-590
Maize 8 190-228 180-220
Vaal Deshi 70 370-520 430-550
Choli --- --- 500-1,110
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,040-1,050 1,020-1,030
Jowar 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450
PULSES
Gram 3,500-3,550 3,550-3,600
Gram dal 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,425 3,400-3,425
Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Moong 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850
RICE
IR-8 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
Parimal 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
Punjab Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Basmati Medium 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
* Says Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Roxicodone tablets