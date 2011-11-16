Nov. 16 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday.

* * *

FOOD GRAINS & PULSES

* Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals.

* Tuar prices improved due to thin supply.

* Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand.

Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags:

Delivery Auction price Previous price

FOOD GRAIN

Wheat Lokwan 2,680 211-238 213-238

Wheat Tukda 3,260 211-258 212-260

Jowar White 320 220-300 168-324

Bajra 150 175-230 164-226

PULSES

Gram 210 610-711 615-721

Udid 750 391-715 385-730

Moong 150 550-1,000 500-900

Tuar 50 400-610 370-590

Maize 8 190-228 180-220

Vaal Deshi 70 370-520 430-550

Choli --- --- 500-1,110

Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:

Today's Price Previous close

FOOD GRAINS

Wheat Mill quality 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160

Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400

Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500

Bajra 1,040-1,050 1,020-1,030

Jowar 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450

PULSES

Gram 3,500-3,550 3,550-3,600

Gram dal 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500

Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,425 3,400-3,425

Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,100-3,150

Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400

Moong 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500

Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300

Udid 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850

RICE

IR-8 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800

Parimal 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850

Punjab Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050

Basmati Medium 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600

Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900