Nov. 17 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour prices.
* Udid prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 2,970 210-236 211-238
Wheat Tukda 3,370 212-257 211-258
Jowar White 320 230-328 220-300
Bajra 300 178-231 175-230
PULSES
Gram 245 615-730 610-711
Udid 650 371-724 391-715
Moong 200 450-1,000 550-1,000
Tuar 75 370-620 400-610
Maize 10 190-234 190-228
Vaal Deshi 70 360-575 370-520
Choli 30 570-1,128 500-1,110
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,140-1,150 1,150-1,160
Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,375-1,400
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,040-1,050 1,040-1,050
Jowar 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450
PULSES
Gram 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Gram dal 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,425 3,400-3,425
Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Moong 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,650-3,700 3,800-3,850
RICE
IR-8 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
Parimal 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
Punjab Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Basmati Medium 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900