Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Besan prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Udid prices moved down further due to increased arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 2,725 212-240 210-236
Wheat Tukda 3,175 211-256 212-257
Jowar White 290 210-295 230-328
Bajra 125 160-230 178-231
PULSES
Gram 380 591-710 615-730
Udid 850 411-729 371-724
Moong 200 550-1,000 450-1,000
Tuar 75 320-618 370-620
Maize --5 195-231 190-234
Vaal Deshi 75 320-550 360-575
Choli 35 600-1,125 570-1,128
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,140-1,150 1,140-1,150
Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,040-1,050 1,040-1,050
Jowar 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450
PULSES
Gram 3,450-3,500 3,500-3,550
Gram dal 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,400-3,425
Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Moong 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,600-3,650 3,650-3,700
RICE
IR-8 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
Parimal 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
Punjab Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Basmati Medium 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900