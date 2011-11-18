Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday.

* * *

FOOD GRAINS & PULSES

* Gram and Besan prices eased due to poor retail demand.

* Udid prices moved down further due to increased arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags:

Delivery Auction price Previous price

FOOD GRAIN

Wheat Lokwan 2,725 212-240 210-236

Wheat Tukda 3,175 211-256 212-257

Jowar White 290 210-295 230-328

Bajra 125 160-230 178-231

PULSES

Gram 380 591-710 615-730

Udid 850 411-729 371-724

Moong 200 550-1,000 450-1,000

Tuar 75 320-618 370-620

Maize --5 195-231 190-234

Vaal Deshi 75 320-550 360-575

Choli 35 600-1,125 570-1,128

Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:

Today's Price Previous close

FOOD GRAINS

Wheat Mill quality 1,140-1,150 1,140-1,150

Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375

Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500

Bajra 1,040-1,050 1,040-1,050

Jowar 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450

PULSES

Gram 3,450-3,500 3,500-3,550

Gram dal 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500

Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,400-3,425

Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200

Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400

Moong 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500

Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300

Udid 3,600-3,650 3,650-3,700

RICE

IR-8 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800

Parimal 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850

Punjab Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050

Basmati Medium 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600

Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900