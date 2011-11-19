Nov. 19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday.

FOOD GRAINS & PULSES

* Udid prices eased due to sufficient supply and restricted demand from

mills.

* Rice prices moved down due to poor retail demand.

Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags:

Delivery Auction price Previous price

FOOD GRAIN

Wheat Lokwan 2,680 211-243 212-240

Wheat Tukda 2,825 210-258 211-256

Jowar White 300 225-305 210-295

Bajra 160 180-228 160-230

PULSES

Gram 235 590-692 591-710

Udid 925 371-718 411-729

Moong 50 550-950 550-1,000

Tuar 105 350-608 320-618

Maize 50 210-230 195-231

Vaal Deshi 60 370-530 320-550

Choli 20 650-1,100 600-1,125

Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:

Today's Price Previous close

FOOD GRAINS

Wheat Mill quality 1,140-1,150 1,140-1,150

Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375

Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500

Bajra 1,040-1,050 1,040-1,050

Jowar 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450

PULSES

Gram 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500

Gram dal 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500

Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350

Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200

Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400

Moong 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500

Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300

Udid 3,550-3,600 3,600-3,650

RICE

IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,750-1,800

Parimal 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850

Punjab Parimal 1,950-2,000 2,000-2,050

Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,500-3,600

Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 (Bangalore Commodity Desk)