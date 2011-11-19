Nov. 19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Udid prices eased due to sufficient supply and restricted demand from
mills.
* Rice prices moved down due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 2,680 211-243 212-240
Wheat Tukda 2,825 210-258 211-256
Jowar White 300 225-305 210-295
Bajra 160 180-228 160-230
PULSES
Gram 235 590-692 591-710
Udid 925 371-718 411-729
Moong 50 550-950 550-1,000
Tuar 105 350-608 320-618
Maize 50 210-230 195-231
Vaal Deshi 60 370-530 320-550
Choli 20 650-1,100 600-1,125
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,140-1,150 1,140-1,150
Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,040-1,050 1,040-1,050
Jowar 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450
PULSES
Gram 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Gram dal 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Tuardal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Moong 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,550-3,600 3,600-3,650
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,750-1,800
Parimal 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
Punjab Parimal 1,950-2,000 2,000-2,050
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,500-3,600
Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
