Dec. 5 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to seasonal retail demand. * Gram Besan and Gram Daal prices moved down further due to sufficient supply. * Tuar and Tuar Daal dropped due to poor retail demand. * Auction at the market yard disruped following farmers agitation in protest against sharp fall in cotton prices. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --- 211-241 211-241 Wheat Tukda --- 211-259 211-259 Jowar White --- 190-277 190-277 Bajra --- 180-245 180-245 PULSES Gram --- 525-650 525-650 Udid --- 391-698 391-698 Moong --- 450-925 450-925 Tuar --- 350-600 350-600 Maize --- 185-223 185-223 Vaal Deshi --- 350-450 350-450 Choli --- 600-1,100 600-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,160-1,170 1,160-1,170 Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375 Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500 Bajra 1,190-1,200 1,170-1,180 Jowar 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550 PULSES Gram 3,250-3,300 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 4,200-4,300 4,300-4,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,200-3,250 Tuar 2,900-2,950 2,950-3,--- Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,300-5,400 Moong 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 RICE IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Parimal 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900