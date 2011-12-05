Dec. 5 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to seasonal retail demand.
* Gram Besan and Gram Daal prices moved down further due to sufficient
supply.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal dropped due to poor retail demand.
* Auction at the market yard disruped following farmers agitation in protest
against sharp fall in cotton prices.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --- 211-241 211-241
Wheat Tukda --- 211-259 211-259
Jowar White --- 190-277 190-277
Bajra --- 180-245 180-245
PULSES
Gram --- 525-650 525-650
Udid --- 391-698 391-698
Moong --- 450-925 450-925
Tuar --- 350-600 350-600
Maize --- 185-223 185-223
Vaal Deshi --- 350-450 350-450
Choli --- 600-1,100 600-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,160-1,170 1,160-1,170
Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375
Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500
Bajra 1,190-1,200 1,170-1,180
Jowar 1,525-1,550 1,525-1,550
PULSES
Gram 3,250-3,300 3,300-3,350
Gram dal 4,200-4,300 4,300-4,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,200-3,250
Tuar 2,900-2,950 2,950-3,---
Tuardal 5,200-5,300 5,300-5,400
Moong 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600
Moongdal 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
RICE
IR-8 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Parimal 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
Punjab Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900